Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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15.09.2026 13:30:00
Is SpaceX a Millionaire-Maker Stock?
With a market cap of $2 trillion, SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) is one of the largest public companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from experiencing penny stock-like volatility. The shares were priced at $150 in the initial public offering (IPO), soared to an all-time high of more than $225, crashed to just under $105 before finally returning to their debut price of $150 as of the time of writing.
And the company's recent operating results are no less exciting, as new artificial intelligence (AI)-led growth drivers help dispel fears of a maturing space industrial business. Let's dig deeper into the pros and cons of SpaceX to decide if the stock still has millionaire-maker potential.
Generally, IPO investors enjoy the best returns when they get in on the ground floor of a long-term opportunity. Great examples of this include tech giants like Amazon, which sold for a split-adjusted price of just $0.075 per share when it hit the market in 1997. Each of the company's shares is worth $257 today, giving investors a life-changing return of 342,566% if they bought at the beginning and never sold.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|311,70
|0,27%
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