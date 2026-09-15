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15.09.2026 13:30:00

Is SpaceX a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

With a market cap of $2 trillion, SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) is one of the largest public companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from experiencing penny stock-like volatility. The shares were priced at $150 in the initial public offering (IPO), soared to an all-time high of more than $225, crashed to just under $105 before finally returning to their debut price of $150 as of the time of writing.

And the company's recent operating results are no less exciting, as new artificial intelligence (AI)-led growth drivers help dispel fears of a maturing space industrial business. Let's dig deeper into the pros and cons of SpaceX to decide if the stock still has millionaire-maker potential.

Generally, IPO investors enjoy the best returns when they get in on the ground floor of a long-term opportunity. Great examples of this include tech giants like Amazon, which sold for a split-adjusted price of just $0.075 per share when it hit the market in 1997. Each of the company's shares is worth $257 today, giving investors a life-changing return of 342,566% if they bought at the beginning and never sold.

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