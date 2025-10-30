NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
30.10.2025 11:51:00
Is This Nvidia-Backed Stock a Buy After a Strong Earnings Report?
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) shares have surged recently, roaring higher by more than 100% year to date. The company has returned to revenue growth and attracted investments from some important parties, including AI (artificial intelligence) chip company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Even more, it has also announced an important collaboration with the nearly $5 trillion chip giant.But the stock's big move and new partnerships raise the stakes for the company's roadmap going forward.The question is not whether Intel can consistently grow again. It's looking like it almost certainly will. The better question is if that growth can support better profitability in the future -- and how long that will take for growth to accelerate meaningfully.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
