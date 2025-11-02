NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
03.11.2025 00:52:00

Is This the Only Stock That Will Outperform Nvidia for the Next 3 Years?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been going like gangbusters for the last few years. The company's dominant position in making graphics processing units (GPUs) to power data centers and run high-level artificial intelligence (AI) programs allowed Nvidia to become the biggest company in the world by market cap.Nvidia stock is up 1,390% in the last three years alone. An investment of $10,000 in October 2022 would have given you a balance of $148,800 today.
