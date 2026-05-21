Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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21.05.2026 20:12:10
Is Walmart a Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report?
Shares of Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) were moving lower on Thursday after the retail giant, which receives nearly 10% of non-automotive retail spending in the U.S., said it was seeing evidence of consumers cutting back due to higher gas prices and the impact of the Iran war. As of 12:27 p.m. ET, the stock was down 7.6% on the news, even as its results were solid, a unnusually large sell-off for the normally stable stock.Before digging into whether Walmart is a buy now, let's review the first-quarter results.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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