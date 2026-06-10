Walmart Aktie

Walmart für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.06.2026 12:15:00

Is Walmart a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

Stock market investors often have to make a trade-off between stability and growth. That's because the fastest-growing companies often have riskier business models, which leads to more volatility. That said, Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) has recently begun turning this axiom on its head. Shares in the blue-chip retailer have risen by an impressive 401% over the past 10 years, far outpacing the S&P 500's return of just 251%. And while the company has practically no exposure to glamorous growth opportunities such as generative AI, its massive scale and booming e-commerce business have helped keep its stock relevant. Let's dig deeper to decide whether Walmart still has millionaire-maker potential.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walmart

mehr Nachrichten