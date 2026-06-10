Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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10.06.2026 12:15:00
Is Walmart a Millionaire-Maker Stock?
Stock market investors often have to make a trade-off between stability and growth. That's because the fastest-growing companies often have riskier business models, which leads to more volatility. That said, Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) has recently begun turning this axiom on its head. Shares in the blue-chip retailer have risen by an impressive 401% over the past 10 years, far outpacing the S&P 500's return of just 251%. And while the company has practically no exposure to glamorous growth opportunities such as generative AI, its massive scale and booming e-commerce business have helped keep its stock relevant. Let's dig deeper to decide whether Walmart still has millionaire-maker potential.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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