FLIGHT HOLDINGS Aktie

FLIGHT HOLDINGS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0JD4Q / ISIN: JP3826280004

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
30.10.2025 14:00:00

Joby and Nvidia: Massive Autonomous Flight News

Shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) popped 10% on Wednesday after the company announced a partnership with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to use the chipmaker's platform for autonomous flight. In this video, Travis Hoium explains how this partnership plays into Joby's long-term aspirations.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 29, 2025. The video was published on Oct. 29, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FLIGHT HOLDINGS Inc.mehr Nachrichten