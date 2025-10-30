FLIGHT HOLDINGS Aktie
Joby and Nvidia: Massive Autonomous Flight News
Shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) popped 10% on Wednesday after the company announced a partnership with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to use the chipmaker's platform for autonomous flight. In this video, Travis Hoium explains how this partnership plays into Joby's long-term aspirations.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 29, 2025. The video was published on Oct. 29, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
