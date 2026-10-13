Johnson & Johnson Announces Drop In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $210 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $5.152 billion, or $2.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $6.339 billion or $2.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $25.399 billion from $23.993 billion last year.

Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $210 Mln. vs. $5.152 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $2.12 last year. -Revenue: $25.399 Bln vs. $23.993 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.05 To $ 11.15 Full year revenue guidance: $ 101.0 B To $ 101.4 B

Operational Sales $100.5Billion to $100.9Billon excludes the impact of translational currency.