Johnson Controls International Aktie

Johnson Controls International ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AQCA / ISIN: IE00BY7QL619

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03.11.2026 22:01:31

Johnson Controls: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its fourth-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 27, 2026, Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) announced full-year organic revenue growth, which measures sales expansion excluding acquisitions and divestitures, of more than 8%. The equipment manufacturer is shifting capital toward high-density thermal management to capture demand from data centers and mission-critical facilities. Three things management said stand out.

Data center cooling requirements are accelerating as artificial intelligence facilities generate heavy heat loads. That demand expanded the company's backlog, which represents customer orders booked but not yet fulfilled, to a record scale.

Management planned $900 million in capital expenditures for fiscal 2027, allocated to equipment and facility construction, to expand production. Internal lean manufacturing protocols helped double output per dollar spent relative to past facility builds.

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