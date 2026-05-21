Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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21.05.2026 15:29:21
Mark Your Calendar -- the SpaceX IPO Involves These 3 Key Dates
It's official: SpaceX is looking to go public in an initial public offering (IPO) that could break records.Investors looking to get ahead of the IPO have several options for investing in SpaceX right now. But for most investors, it makes more sense to simply wait for shares to be made publicly available. That's because Elon Musk reportedly wants up to 30% of shares reserved for smaller retail investors. For comparison, most major IPOs allocate just 5% to 10% of shares for small investors. If you're looking to get involved in the most exciting space stock of the century, here's a brief summary of the most important dates to be aware of.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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