Merck Aktie

WKN DE: A0YD8Q / ISIN: US58933Y1055

08.12.2025 13:15:33

Merck's CAPVAXIVE Added To Publicly Funded Adult Immunization Program In Saskatchewan

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, announced Monday that the province of Saskatchewan has added CAPVAXIVE, a 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, to its publicly funded adult immunization program.

This addition supports increased access to pneumococcal immunization for eligible adults in accordance with the provincial eligibility criteria.

CAPVAXIVE is approved by Health Canada for adults 18+ to help prevent invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD), including serious infections like sepsis, meningitis, and bacteremic pneumonia that are caused by 21 Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes.

Saskatchewan's decision is informed by the recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), which supports CAPVAXIVE as an option for adults 65+ and those under 65 at increased risk of invasive pneumococcal disease.

