Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
29.01.2026 16:37:44
Meta Platforms Stock Rises 7%
(RTTNews) - Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) jumped about 7% in Thursday's trading after the company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Meta posted profit of $22.77 billion, or $8.88 per share, up from $20.84 billion, or $8.02 per share, a year earlier.
Currently, META is moving up 7.38 percent or $49.26, to $718.15 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $479.80 and $769.25 in the past one year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 23.8% to $59.893 billion from $48.385 billion last year.
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|13:54
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:03
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:56
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:39
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|06:10
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
