WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

29.01.2026 16:37:44

Meta Platforms Stock Rises 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) jumped about 7% in Thursday's trading after the company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Meta posted profit of $22.77 billion, or $8.88 per share, up from $20.84 billion, or $8.02 per share, a year earlier.

Currently, META is moving up 7.38 percent or $49.26, to $718.15 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $479.80 and $769.25 in the past one year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.8% to $59.893 billion from $48.385 billion last year.

13:54 Meta Platforms Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13:03 Meta Platforms Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:56 Meta Platforms Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:39 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
06:10 Meta Platforms Outperform RBC Capital Markets
25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

ATX tiefer -- DAX deutlich schwächer -- Wall Street inr Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich abwärts. An der Wall Street sind leichte Verluste zu erkennen. In Fernost notierten die Börsen auf grünem Terrain.
