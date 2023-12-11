Microsoft And AFL-CIO Announce First-of-a-Kind Partnership

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) have announced the first partnership of its kind between a technology company and a labor organization to discuss how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to anticipate the needs of workers.

The partnership is set to accomplish three goals: share information about AI technology trends, include worker perspectives and expertise in the development of AI technology, and help shape public policy that supports the technology skills and needs of frontline workers.

The partnership also involves an agreement with Microsoft that provides a neutrality framework for future worker organizing by AFL-CIO affiliate unions. This framework confirms a joint commitment to respect the right of employees to join or form unions, to develop cooperative labor-management relationships, and to negotiate collective bargaining agreements that support workers in an era of rapid technological change.

The AFL-CIO and Microsoft will collaborate to propose and support policies that will equip workers with the essential skills, knowledge, and economic support needed to thrive in an AI-powered economy. They will support the expansion of registered apprenticeships, particularly in nontraditional tech occupations, and advocate for funding for Career and Technical Education.