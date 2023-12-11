|
11.12.2023 16:30:31
Microsoft And AFL-CIO Announce First-of-a-Kind Partnership
(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) have announced the first partnership of its kind between a technology company and a labor organization to discuss how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to anticipate the needs of workers.
The partnership is set to accomplish three goals: share information about AI technology trends, include worker perspectives and expertise in the development of AI technology, and help shape public policy that supports the technology skills and needs of frontline workers.
The partnership also involves an agreement with Microsoft that provides a neutrality framework for future worker organizing by AFL-CIO affiliate unions. This framework confirms a joint commitment to respect the right of employees to join or form unions, to develop cooperative labor-management relationships, and to negotiate collective bargaining agreements that support workers in an era of rapid technological change.
The AFL-CIO and Microsoft will collaborate to propose and support policies that will equip workers with the essential skills, knowledge, and economic support needed to thrive in an AI-powered economy. They will support the expansion of registered apprenticeships, particularly in nontraditional tech occupations, and advocate for funding for Career and Technical Education.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
13.12.23
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones sackt zum Start des Mittwochshandels ab (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.23
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Microsoft-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Microsoft von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.23
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.23
|NVIDIA-Aktie an der NASDAQ deutlich leichter: Chinesische Konkurrenten bedrohen wohl mit eigenen KI-Chips NVIDIAs Vormachtstellung (Reuters)
|
11.12.23
|Microsoft-Aktie leichter: Microsoft baut Cloud-Kapazität in Deutschland deutlich aus (dpa-AFX)
|
11.12.23
|Gute Stimmung in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.23
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones am Montagmittag stärker (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.23
|Montagshandel in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich zum Start seitwärts (finanzen.at)