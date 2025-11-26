NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
26.11.2025 18:50:53
Microsoft and Nvidia Investors Need to Know This Before 2026
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are strengthening their leadership in artificial intelligence through deep partnerships that scale up enterprise adoption. Nvidia stands out with faster growth and higher potential upside as demand for accelerated computing surges, while Microsoft provides balanced long-term stability through Azure, Copilot integration, and expanding enterprise cloud dominance.Stock prices used were the market prices of Nov. 20, 2025. The video was published on Nov. 25, 2025.
