|
29.04.2024 20:33:40
Microsoft, Axel Springer Expands Collaboration In Advertising, AI, Content, Azure Services
(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced on Monday that it has expanded partnership with Axel Springer SE, from existing POLITICO to include more services such as advertising, AI, content, and cloud computing platform Azure.
Following the expansion of partnership, Microsoft MSN users would be able to access premium content from Axel Springer's news brands, Microsoft Advertising technology would be enhanced with adtech management and optimization layer AdLib, and AI-driven chat experiences will be introduced on the platform.
Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft. "Our expanded partnership with Axel Springer brings together their leadership in digital publishing with the full power of the Microsoft Cloud — including our ad solutions — to build innovative AI-driven experiences and create new opportunity for advertisers and users."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.05.24
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite schließt in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones klettert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite steigt nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones am Mittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|29.04.24
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.24
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.24
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|367,40
|-1,90%