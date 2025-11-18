Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
18.11.2025 10:18:00
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Just Delivered Bad News to Artificial Intelligence Investors
The blistering artificial intelligence (AI) trade that has fueled the bull market for years recently showed signs of fatigue, as investors began to question high valuations and other factors affecting the broader sector. Few companies are more impactful on AI than Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), which appears to be forging deals and alliances with nearly every major company in the space, from Nvidia to CoreWeave.Recently, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella delivered some insights that may present at least a temporary roadblock for the sector. The insights suggest bad news for AI investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
