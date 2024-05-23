|
23.05.2024 22:50:12
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Shares His Views On AI
(RTTNews) - In a recent interview with Bloomberg Television, CEO of Microsoft (MSFT) Satya Nadella shared his thoughts about artificial intelligence.
Speaking about AI's human-like abilities, Nadella said, "I don't like anthropomorphizing AI."
"It has got intelligence, if you want to give it that moniker, but it's not the same intelligence that I have," he continued."I sort of believe it's a tool."
Nadella further shared his disapproval of the name "artificial intelligence" and suggested a new terminology "different intelligence". He explained, "Because I have my intelligence, I don't need any artificial intelligence."
However, Nadella didn't discuss about the debate surrounding OpenAI's usage of actress Scarlett Johansson's voice for GPT-4o, but commented about the safety measures taken by the startup.
He said, "One of the fundamental things that brought OpenAI and Microsoft together way back even in 2019 was that focus on how do we make sure we that can make progress—and at that time it is not even clear as to whether things will even work the way they work. But even there, that company was very grounded on their mission around 'hey we want to bring the benefits of this to the broader set of audience and do it safely.'"
Moreover, the CEO emphasized the need to follow AI ethical standards strictly. Nadella reinforced the need of ethical considerations and proper regulatory oversight for the proper development and use of AI.
