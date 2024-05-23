23.05.2024 22:50:12

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Shares His Views On AI

(RTTNews) - In a recent interview with Bloomberg Television, CEO of Microsoft (MSFT) Satya Nadella shared his thoughts about artificial intelligence.

Speaking about AI's human-like abilities, Nadella said, "I don't like anthropomorphizing AI."

"It has got intelligence, if you want to give it that moniker, but it's not the same intelligence that I have," he continued."I sort of believe it's a tool."

Nadella further shared his disapproval of the name "artificial intelligence" and suggested a new terminology "different intelligence". He explained, "Because I have my intelligence, I don't need any artificial intelligence."

However, Nadella didn't discuss about the debate surrounding OpenAI's usage of actress Scarlett Johansson's voice for GPT-4o, but commented about the safety measures taken by the startup.

He said, "One of the fundamental things that brought OpenAI and Microsoft together way back even in 2019 was that focus on how do we make sure we that can make progress—and at that time it is not even clear as to whether things will even work the way they work. But even there, that company was very grounded on their mission around 'hey we want to bring the benefits of this to the broader set of audience and do it safely.'"

Moreover, the CEO emphasized the need to follow AI ethical standards strictly. Nadella reinforced the need of ethical considerations and proper regulatory oversight for the proper development and use of AI.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

23.05.24 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
23.05.24 Microsoft Kaufen DZ BANK
21.05.24 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.05.24 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
29.04.24 Microsoft Kaufen DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp. 395,55 0,23% Microsoft Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX & DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag mit Verlusten. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenende abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen