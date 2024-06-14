|
14.06.2024 19:48:36
Microsoft Delays Release Of Recall Feature Over Security Concerns
(RTTNews) - Microsoft (MSFT) announced a delay in the release of "Recall", an AI-powered feature that takes frequent screenshots of the screen to keep a track on user's activities, amid increasing security concerns.
"We are adjusting the release model for Recall to leverage the expertise of the Windows Insider community to ensure the experience meets our high standards for quality and security," said the tech giant in an updated blog post. "When Recall becomes available in the Windows Insider Program, we will publish a blog post with details on how to get the preview."
The feature for Copilot+ PCs, powered by a Snapdragon X Series processor, would help the users to recall past information including files, photos and browsing history.
Recall works by taking screenshots of the screen, which will be later analyzed by the on-device Neural Processing Unit and an AI model to collect data from the image. The data will be saved in an encrypted form using BitLocker linked to the user's Windows account.
However, the feature stirred controversies soon after the announcement on May 20, with Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk comparing it with "Black Mirror episode", a Netflix (NFLX) series, Reuters reports.
Microsoft stated that it is planning to make Recall preview available soon, adding that the company is rooted in their "commitment to providing a trusted, secure and robust experience for all customers and to seek additional feedback prior to making the feature available to all Copilot+ PC users".
