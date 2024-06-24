Microsoft Deletes Guide For Conversion Of Microsoft Accounts To Local Accounts

(RTTNews) - According to reports from Tom's Hardware, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has made changes to its guide concerning the conversion of Local accounts to Microsoft accounts for Windows 11 and vice versa.

Initially, the page only contained instructions for converting Local to Microsoft accounts, but later included guidance for the reverse process. However, the instructions for converting a Microsoft account to a Local one have recently been deleted.

This change took place last week, coinciding with the launch of the latest Surface devices. The original version of the page is still available through the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine. When reviewing a Wayback Machine capture from June 12th, the instructions for switching from Microsoft to Local accounts included a warning emphasizing the benefits of using a Microsoft account for seamless integration of services, enhanced security, and device synchronization.

Switching the login on your Windows 11 PC from a Microsoft Account to a local account is a relatively straightforward process. All you have to do is navigate to the Settings app, go to Accounts > Your info, and select "Sign in with a local account instead."

There's some uncertainty surrounding whether the previous version of this support page will be reinstated if Microsoft decides to update the guide, as reported by neowin.net.