23.01.2024 22:04:26

Microsoft Discloses Breach By Russian Cybercriminals

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced that its corporate systems were breached by Russian state-sponsored threat actors in November 2023. However, the intrusion remained undetected until January 2024.

The group responsible for the attack, known as Midnight Blizzard (also APT29, Cozy Bear, or Nobelium), was previously involved in the SolarWinds supply chain attack in 2020.

According to the Microsoft Security Research Center, the attackers utilized a basic password spray attack to compromise several poorly protected corporate email accounts, including those of senior leadership, legal teams, and cybersecurity teams. Consequently, the company is now advocating for an overhaul of its older systems. The breached email accounts contained information sought by the attackers about Microsoft's knowledge of Midnight Blizzard.

Despite the breach, Microsoft has stated that it was able to cut off access to the compromised accounts after the discovery and has assured customers that the hackers did not gain access to AI systems, customer environments, source codes, or production systems.

The company has collaborated with law enforcement and regulators to manage the breach. This incident underscores the importance of adhering to security best practices. Although there are advanced attack methods, hackers often succeed with simple techniques such as password spraying and brute force attacks.

The fact that the threat actors could access Microsoft's accounts for two months without being noticed also revealed a lack of attention to security postures, emphasizing the importance of continuously monitoring cloud logs.

Furthermore, the breach underscores the significance of ongoing cloud log monitoring for security. The successful cyberattack against Microsoft emphasizes the need to protect sensitive information in less critical systems like email and file sharing. Experts suggest implementing continuous monitoring of cloud logs to identify unusual activities before attackers gain access and extract sensitive data.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

11.01.24 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
04.12.23 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
22.11.23 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
21.11.23 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
20.11.23 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp. 370,20 0,75% Microsoft Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison kommt in Schwung: US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel-- ATX schließt weit im Plus -- DAX steigt letztlich kräftig -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Zur Wochenmitte bewegten sich der heimische und der deutsche Markt in der Gewinnzone. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Mittwoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den wichtigsten Märkten in Asien waren am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen