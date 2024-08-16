16.08.2024 21:47:41

Microsoft Introduces Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27686

(RTTNews) - Microsoft (MSFT) has announced the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27686 for Windows Insiders in the Canary Channel.

The build includes new Windows Sandbox Client Preview, consisting of runtime clipboard detection, audio and video input control, and the ability to share folders with the host at runtime.

"We've made optimizations to improve battery life for PCs running Build 27686+ in the Canary Channel," Microsoft said in a blog post.

The tech giant has also included more command line support in the preview. Notably, the format command from a command line prompt would create up to 2TB partitions without having to install third-party apps or use the PowerShell prompt.

Additionally, it fixed a bug that caused the battery icon on the lock screen to be out of sync with the battery level.

"To help us evaluate future improvements in network performance, your device may periodically run network tests in the background to collect diagnostic data. These tests will use a small amount of data (up to 10MB/day) and will only run on Ethernet and Wi-Fi connections that are not marked as metered. This will only occur on PCs in the Canary Channel running Build 27686 and higher," the company added.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

12.08.24 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
31.07.24 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
31.07.24 Microsoft Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.07.24 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
31.07.24 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp. 380,30 -0,50% Microsoft Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit knappen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street schließlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag etwas fester. Die asiatischen Märkte legten vor dem Wochenende zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen