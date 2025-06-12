Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
12.06.2025 23:37:47

Microsoft Launches Copilot Vision For Windows, Elevating AI Assistance

(RTTNews) - Microsoft introduced Copilot Vision for Windows, a pioneering AI feature that transforms how users interact with their PCs.

Available free in the U.S. on both Windows 10 and 11, Copilot Vision, part of Microsoft's experimental Copilot Labs, lets you share live windows or applications with Copilot, enabling the AI to offer real-time advice, contextual insights, and step-by-step guidance.

Activated via a glasses icon within the Copilot sidebar, users can select one or two open apps akin to screen sharing in Teams, and grant Copilot a "second set of eyes." The assistant can then highlight on-screen elements, walk you through tasks and answer targeted questions based on your workflow.

A new Highlights capability allows you to ask "Show me how," prompting Copilot to visually indicate where to click and what to do next within the application.

First tested earlier this year, Copilot Vision no longer requires a Pro subscription and is rolling out alongside other Copilot Labs innovations, including Deep Research and enhanced file search, which help you uncover in-depth information or locate documents without leaving your current task.

Microsoft emphasizes that screen sharing is fully opt-in—simply hit "Stop" or the "X" to end access, ensuring users remain in control of their data and privacy.

With plans to expand globally beyond the U.S., Microsoft positions Copilot Vision as the future of PC assistance: an ever-present, intelligent partner that streamlines complex workflows, bridges knowledge gaps, and keeps you focused.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

09.06.25 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
23.05.25 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
13.05.25 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.05.25 Microsoft Kaufen DZ BANK
05.05.25 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp. 413,70 0,60% Microsoft Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.06.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 23
08.06.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 23: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.06.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.06.25 KW 23: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.06.25 KW 23: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Handelsstreit im Fokus: Wall Street schließt mit kleinem Plus -- ATX schließlich wenig bewegt -- DAX schlussendlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas höher. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte mit deutlichen Abgaben. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag freundlich. An den asiatischen Börsen waren am Donnerstag mehrheitlich rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen