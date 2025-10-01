Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
01.10.2025 17:43:20
Microsoft Restructures Xbox Game Pass And Raises Ultimate Price
(RTTNews) - As part of a larger reorganization of its subscription tiers, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Wednesday announced that it has raised the monthly cost of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to $29.99, or approximately 22.99 pounds.
With three tiers Essential, Premium, and Ultimate and between 50 and 400 games available on console, PC, and cloud platforms, the company has retired PC Game Pass. Fortnite Crew, Ubisoft+ Classics, more than 75 yearly day-one releases, and enhanced cloud gaming capabilities are now all included in Ultimate.
Additionally, Microsoft modified its Rewards program, requiring users to exchange their points for gift cards instead of Game Pass directly.
After bringing in almost $5 billion in revenue last year, Xbox is making its biggest investment in Game Pass to date with these changes.
MSFT is currently trading at $513.48 down $4.47 or 0.86 percent on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
30.09.25
|Dow Jones aktuell: Zum Handelsstart Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.25
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones bewegt sich zum Ende des Montagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.25
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones schwächelt nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.25
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones präsentiert sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.25
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones sackt zum Start ab (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.25
|Überweisungen, Einreise, Zeit - was sich im Oktober ändert (dpa-AFX)
|
28.09.25
|Überweisungen, Einreise, Zeit - was sich im Oktober ändert (dpa-AFX)
|
27.09.25
|Lisa Monaco: Das ist die Microsoft-Managerin, die Donald Trump loswerden will (Spiegel Online)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|20.08.25
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.25
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.25
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.25
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.25
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.08.25
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.25
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.25
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.25
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.25
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.08.25
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.25
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.25
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.25
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.25
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|438,90
|-0,03%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow stabil -- ATX schlussendlich klar im Plus -- DAX schließt deutlich über 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Nikkei beendet Handel im Minus - China-Börsen geschlossen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notieren zur Wochenmitte klar im Plus. Dagegen tritt der Dow auf der Stelle. Der japanische Leitindex gab zur Wochenmitte nach, die China-Börsen blieben daneben feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.