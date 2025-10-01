Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
01.10.2025 17:43:20

Microsoft Restructures Xbox Game Pass And Raises Ultimate Price

(RTTNews) - As part of a larger reorganization of its subscription tiers, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Wednesday announced that it has raised the monthly cost of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to $29.99, or approximately 22.99 pounds.

With three tiers Essential, Premium, and Ultimate and between 50 and 400 games available on console, PC, and cloud platforms, the company has retired PC Game Pass. Fortnite Crew, Ubisoft+ Classics, more than 75 yearly day-one releases, and enhanced cloud gaming capabilities are now all included in Ultimate.

Additionally, Microsoft modified its Rewards program, requiring users to exchange their points for gift cards instead of Game Pass directly.

After bringing in almost $5 billion in revenue last year, Xbox is making its biggest investment in Game Pass to date with these changes.

MSFT is currently trading at $513.48 down $4.47 or 0.86 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

20.08.25 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
31.07.25 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.07.25 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
31.07.25 Microsoft Kaufen DZ BANK
31.07.25 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp. 438,90 -0,03% Microsoft Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16:52 September 2025: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
15:44 3. Quartal 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
30.09.25 3. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
28.09.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
28.09.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow stabil -- ATX schlussendlich klar im Plus -- DAX schließt deutlich über 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Nikkei beendet Handel im Minus - China-Börsen geschlossen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notieren zur Wochenmitte klar im Plus. Dagegen tritt der Dow auf der Stelle. Der japanische Leitindex gab zur Wochenmitte nach, die China-Börsen blieben daneben feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen