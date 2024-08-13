Microsoft Secretly Updates Windows Security

(RTTNews) - Microsoft (MSFT) has rolled out several updates in recent weeks, including a Microsoft Defender Antivirus update, according to Neowin.

"Microsoft continually updates security intelligence in antimalware products to cover the latest threats and to constantly tweak detection logic, enhancing the ability of Microsoft Defender Antivirus and other Microsoft antimalware solutions to accurately identify threats. This security intelligence works directly with cloud-based protection to deliver fast and powerful AI-enhanced, next-generation protection," reads the company website.

The new Defender update focuses on addressing the old install images on Windows 11, Windows 10, and Windows Servers, replacing the older anti-malware definitions and software binaries to enhance performance.

However, the tech giant warned that, "the first hours of a newly installed Windows deployment can leave the system vulnerable because of a Microsoft Defender protection gap. This is because the OS installation images may contain outdated antimalware software binaries."

Additionally, Neowin noted that the Redmond-based company has also published updates, such as KB5001716 to force update Windows PCs, WinRE update KB5041979, and Setup update KB5041178 for Windows 11 24H2.