Microsoft To Provide AI Skills With ADVANTA(I)GE INDIA Initiative

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Co. (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella, at the CEO Connection event in Mumbai, committed to supporting India's goal of a self-sufficient AI workforce and the nation's shift to an AI-centric society by training 2 million people through the company's ADVANTA(I)GE INDIA initiative by 2025.

Puneet Chandok, president of Microsoft India & South Asia, said "India has a huge opportunity to be a global leader in AI, and creating AI fluency at scale is a critical step in that journey. This initiative aims to propel India into a promising era of AI fluency, empowering citizens across India with the right skills to thrive in the age of AI."

Under this initiative, Microsoft will collaborate with India's Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and state governments to offer fundamental and advanced AI training to students and job seekers in rural areas.

Moreover, Microsoft will deliver comprehensive AI technical training to young women through instructors at higher education institutions in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, enhancing skilling initiatives for women in cloud, AI, and cybersecurity with AI certifications.

As part of the effort, Microsoft will also promote awareness of responsible AI usage and AI-focused careers for students in schools located in remote and tribal areas, fostering the emergence of future AI innovators.

The company will also provide Indian nonprofits access to the Microsoft Resources Hub and the LinkedIn for Nonprofits Resource Hub to amplify their societal influence and drive change in the AI era.

Microsoft will enhance its collaboration with India's National Program for Civil Services Capacity Building, training government officials in essential generative AI knowledge to enhance their AI literacy.