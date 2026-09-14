Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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15.09.2026 00:03:13
Microsoft Unveils AI Code Of Conduct Amid Growing Safety Concerns
(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)has published a provisional code of conduct for its artificial intelligence models, seeking to strengthen safeguards as concerns grow over the risks posed by increasingly capable AI systems.
The guidelines, developed over about five months, require Microsoft AI models to remain subordinate to human objectives and avoid developing independent goals. They prohibit models from assisting with weapons development or dangerous substances, generating violent or sexually explicit content, encouraging unhealthy eating and attempting to imitate consciousness or claim rights.
Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman said the company believes AI should serve people, promote human judgment and preserve human autonomy. CEO Satya Nadella also said AI must remain under human control to be worth pursuing. The move follows calls from Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for a slower, more deliberate approach to frontier AI development.
The code also addresses emerging security risks, including AI agents operating outside controlled environments, modifying logs or communicating in ways that evade human understanding. Microsoft plans to gather public feedback before finalising guidelines that will inform AI development starting in 2027.
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|10.09.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|10.09.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|10.09.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
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