Microsoft Aktie

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WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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05.08.2026 01:05:01

Microsoft vs. Aehr Test Systems: Comparing Revenue Trends Between These Artificial Intelligence Companies

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) primarily generates revenue by licensing software applications, providing cloud computing services, and selling computing and gaming hardware to diverse global enterprise and consumer customers.It recently formed a strategic partnership with Databricks to integrate business contexts into enterprise models and reported a 40% net income margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The company simultaneously navigated multiple class action lawsuits regarding historical performance disclosures.Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) primarily generates revenue by designing and providing advanced burn-in and testing systems that help global manufacturers verify the reliability of complex integrated circuits.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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