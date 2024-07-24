|
24.07.2024 22:17:42
Modern Warfare III Now Available Via Xbox Game Pass
(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) announced that starting July 24, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be available as a free title for subscribers of Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
The game will feature a single-player campaign, various multiplayer modes with new maps, and an open-world Zombies experience. Players can expect fresh perks, killstreaks, and equipment in the multiplayer modes, as well as a cooperative Zombies mode with large-scale undead battles and objectives to tackle.
This follows Microsoft's announcement of a price increase for Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, which is set to take effect on September 12. This comes alongside the exciting reveal that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be released on Xbox Game Pass on October 25.
Current subscribers of Xbox Game Pass for Console, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass will have immediate access to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on its launch day. New subscribers will be required to enroll in the Ultimate tier or PC Game Pass according to reports from the Verge.
