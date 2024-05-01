Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
01.05.2024 23:28:55

Musk Fires Tesla's Supercharger Team

(RTTNews) - In a recent email communication reviewed by The New York Times, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. (TSLA), informed the company's employees about the disbandment of a group of approximately 500 individuals responsible for constructing new Supercharger stations.

After reports of job cuts within the electric vehicle charging group, Musk subsequently announced on X that the company still plans to expand the Supercharger network, albeit at a slower pace for new locations, with more focus on 100% uptime and expansion of existing locations.

Nevertheless, the layoffs of around 500 Tesla employees, including a significant number at the Fremont factory and Palo Alto, have caused concerns. In a LinkedIn post, Lane Chaplin, a senior manager in Tesla's charging division, revealed the abrupt news, stating that the Tesla Charging organization was no longer in existence. William Jameson, strategic charging programs lead at Tesla, also disclosed on X that Musk had released the entire charging team, adding to the speculations about the future of the EV infrastructure.

Tesla's Supercharger network, being the largest public fast-charge network in the U.S., is expanding to accommodate more than a dozen rival automakers after forging agreements last year. However, the sudden disbandment of the Supercharger team has left many wondering about the future of EV infrastructure deployment.

Andres Pinter, co-CEO of Bullet EV Charging Solutions, a supplier to the network, expressed surprise at the sudden changes, emphasizing the importance of ongoing federal funding for EV infrastructure deployment. He speculated that Musk might revamp the EV charger team in a more significant manner. These developments coincide with Tesla's recent decision to open its Superchargers to non-Tesla vehicles, further adding to the speculation about the direction of the company.

Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement about the increased availability of fast-charging stations for electric vehicles in California adds to the ongoing shift in the industry, making it more important for Tesla to address the concerns and provide clarity on its plans.

