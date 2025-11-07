Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
07.11.2025 22:51:06
Musk Wins Approval For $1 Tln Tesla Pay Deal And Unveils Sweeping Futuristic Ambitions
(RTTNews) - Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, told shareholders that the company is embarking on a brand-new era of robotics, space-bound cars, and exponential production growth as he celebrated the approval of his record-breaking $1 trillion compensation package.
The deal was supported by more than 75 percent of investors, securing Musk's path to approximately 25 percent ownership of Tesla over the following ten years and positioning him to become the first trillionaire in history.
Musk outlined an ambitious vision at Tesla's annual meeting in Austin, which included Tesla-built equipment assisting in the establishment of outposts on the Moon and Mars and Optimus humanoid robots conducting surgery with "beyond-human precision."
According to Musk, the business is starting "a new book" that will concentrate on producing vehicles and robotics at a never-before-seen pace. Concerns that Musk might turn his focus elsewhere if the deal fell through were also allayed by the vote.
According to the plan's ambitious goals, Tesla's value is expected to reach $8.5 trillion, which would translate into an estimated $2.4 trillion in value for Musk's holdings.
Supporters claimed the package aligns incentives at a critical juncture, while critics deemed it excessive and cautioned it concentrates too much power in Musk's hands.
In order to secure the chips required for autonomous technology, Musk also suggested constructing a "terafab" semiconductor plant. He also disclosed that three new products the autonomous Cybercab, the long-delayed Semi, and the Optimus robot are anticipated to be released in the upcoming year.
Although it is still non-binding, a proposal for Tesla to invest in Musk's AI startup xAI elicited conflicting responses from shareholders.
Even though Musk pledged to advance a future based on autonomy, robotics, and off-planet engineering, Tesla shares fell on Friday.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
|
07.11.25
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
07.11.25
|Tesla-Aktie fällt: Boss Elon Musk erhält Chance auf Aktienpaket in Billionenhöhe (dpa-AFX)
|
07.11.25
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 gibt zum Start nach (finanzen.at)
|
07.11.25
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Tesla auf 'Sell' - Ziel 247 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|
07.11.25
|Elon Musk könnte eine Billion Dollar erhalten: Da wird sogar dem Papst mulmig (Spiegel Online)
|
07.11.25
|FirstFT: EU to water down AI law after pressure from US (Financial Times)
|
07.11.25
|FirstFT: EU to water down AI law after pressure from US (Financial Times)
|
07.11.25
|Musk celebrates $1tn Tesla pay vote victory (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Teslamehr Analysen
|07.11.25
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|23.10.25
|Tesla Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.10.25
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.10.25
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.25
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|07.11.25
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|23.10.25
|Tesla Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.10.25
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.10.25
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.25
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|23.10.25
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.10.25
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.10.25
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.10.25
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.09.25
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.25
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|23.10.25
|Tesla Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.10.25
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.25
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|08.10.25
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|23.10.25
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.07.25
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.07.25
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.07.25
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.07.25
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|374,70
|-3,74%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.