Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
31.10.2025 09:00:00
Netflix Rewrites the Script With a 10-For-1 Stock Split in November
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) just hit the "split" button again, announcing a 10-for-1 stock split after the market closed on Oct. 30, 2025.The split itself won't kick in until after the closing bell on Friday, Nov. 14. Starting the following Monday, your pile of Netflix shares will have multiplied like Gremlins after midnight -- except without the water and chaos. Every shareholder of the media-streaming pioneer will suddenly find themselves holding 10 times as many shares, each trading at about a tenth of the price. That's roughly $109, give or take whatever drama the market cooks up in the next two weeks.If you're experiencing déjà vu, you're not alone. Netflix has been here twice before, with a 2-for-1 split back in 2004 and a more dramatic 7-for-1 move in 2015. If you're a very early investor who never sold, you'd have multiplied your share count by 14 at this point. By mid-November, it'll be 140 stubs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
