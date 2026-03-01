Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
01.03.2026 21:51:00
Netflix Stock Soared Last Friday. Time to Buy?
It's difficult to imagine a stock surging after a failed acquisition. But that is exactly what happened with Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) last Friday. Shares of the streaming specialist jumped nearly 14% after the company officially walked away from its $83 billion bid for Warner Bros. Discovery's (NASDAQ: WBD) studio and streaming assets.For months, investors were spooked by the prospect of Netflix taking on significant debt and the operational complexities of a legacy Hollywood studio. But with management opting for price discipline over ego, the market breathed a sigh of relief.With the stock rebounding sharply to about $96 per share, many investors are likely on the hunt, trying to decide whether this is a buying opportunity. After all, the underlying business has great momentum, so it's a good time to look at the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
