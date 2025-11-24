Orsted Aktie

Orsted für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0NBLH / ISIN: DK0060094928

24.11.2025 08:00:26

New employee-elected board member

Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
New employee-elected board member

24-Nov-2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

24.11.2025 08:00:01 CET | Ørsted A/S | Changes board/management/auditors

Ian McCalder, one of the employee-elected members of the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S, has stepped down as board member. The first alternate, Pawel Matysiak (Solution Manager, IT), has replaced Ian McCalder as employee-elected board member of Ørsted A/S.

For further information, please contact:

Global Media Relations
Michael Korsgaard
+45 99 55 95 52
mikon@orsted.com

Investor Relations
Valdemar Hoegh Andersen
+45 99 55 56 71
Ir@orsted.com

About Ørsted
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted’s total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram

 

Attachments


News Source: Ørsted A/S

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: DK0060094928
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: Orsted
LEI Code: W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48
Sequence No.: 409125
EQS News ID: 2234634

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

