Ørsted A/S (Orsted)

New employee-elected board member



24-Nov-2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST





24.11.2025 08:00:01 CET | Ørsted A/S | Changes board/management/auditors

Ian McCalder, one of the employee-elected members of the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S, has stepped down as board member. The first alternate, Pawel Matysiak (Solution Manager, IT), has replaced Ian McCalder as employee-elected board member of Ørsted A/S.

About Ørsted

Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted’s total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

