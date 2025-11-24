Orsted Aktie
New employee-elected board member
|
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
24.11.2025 08:00:01 CET | Ørsted A/S | Changes board/management/auditors
Ian McCalder, one of the employee-elected members of the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S, has stepped down as board member. The first alternate, Pawel Matysiak (Solution Manager, IT), has replaced Ian McCalder as employee-elected board member of Ørsted A/S.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Orsted
|17,19
|1,18%