Orsted Aktie

Orsted für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0NBLH / ISIN: DK0060094928

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
21.11.2025 15:09:45

Notification of managers’ transactions

Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
Notification of managers’ transactions

21-Nov-2025 / 15:09 CET/CEST

21.11.2025 15:09:28 CET | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions

Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of a transaction related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

See the transaction of member of Ørsted’s Board of Directors Julia King in the attached PDF document.

For further information, please contact:

Global Media Relations
Michael Korsgaard
+45 99 55 94 25
mikon@orsted.com

Investor Relations
Valdemar Hoegh Andersen
+45 99 55 56 71
Ir@orsted.com

About Ørsted
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted’s total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram

Attachments


News Source: Ørsted A/S

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: DK0060094928
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: Orsted
LEI Code: W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48
Sequence No.: 409103
EQS News ID: 2234382

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Orstedmehr Nachrichten