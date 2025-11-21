Orsted Aktie
WKN DE: A0NBLH / ISIN: DK0060094928
|
21.11.2025 15:59:55
Correction: Notification of managers’ transactions
|
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
21.11.2025 15:59:39 CET | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions
The notification to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority now includes nature of the transaction.
Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of a transaction related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.
See the transaction of member of Ørsted’s Board of Directors Julia King in the attached PDF document.
For further information, please contact:
Global Media Relations
Investor Relations
About Ørsted
Attachments
News Source: Ørsted A/S
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|DK0060094928
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|Orsted
|LEI Code:
|W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48
|Sequence No.:
|409111
|EQS News ID:
|2234436
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Orstedmehr Nachrichten
|
15:59
|Correction: Notification of managers’ transactions (EQS Group)
|
15:09
|Notification of managers’ transactions (EQS Group)
|
14.11.25
|Ørsted to commercialise its state-of-the-art low-noise technology Osonic: Signs first agreement with Luxcara (EQS Group)
|
12.11.25
|Ørsted’s financial calendar 2026 (EQS Group)
|
05.11.25
|Completion of rights issue and strong execution of business plan (EQS Group)
|
04.11.25
|Ausblick: Orsted stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
29.10.25
|Ørsted to present results for the first nine months of 2025 on 5 November (EQS Group)
|
21.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Orsted gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)