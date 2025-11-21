Ørsted A/S (Orsted)

Correction: Notification of managers’ transactions



21-Nov-2025 / 15:59 CET/CEST





21.11.2025 15:59:39 CET | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions

The notification to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority now includes nature of the transaction.

Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of a transaction related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

See the transaction of member of Ørsted’s Board of Directors Julia King in the attached PDF document.

