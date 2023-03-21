+++ In 1, 2, 3 Schritten zum Anlageprodukt: Zertifikate-Finder! ▪ Oder wo kaufen Sie Ihre Zertifikate? +++-w-
21.03.2023 21:15:00

NIKE, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) today reported fiscal 2023 financial results for its third quarter ended February 28, 2023.

  • Third quarter reported revenues were $12.4 billion, up 14 percent compared to the prior year and up 19 percent on a currency-neutral basis*
  • NIKE Direct sales were $5.3 billion, up 17 percent on a reported basis and up 22 percent on a currency-neutral basis
  • NIKE Brand Digital sales increased 20 percent on a reported basis, or 24 percent on a currency-neutral basis
  • Wholesale revenues grew 12 percent on a reported basis and 18 percent on a currency-neutral basis
  • Gross margin decreased 330 basis points to 43.3 percent
  • Diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $0.79, down 9 percent

"NIKE’s strong results in the third quarter offer continued proof of the success of our Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy,” said John Donahoe, President and CEO, NIKE, Inc. "Fueled by compelling product innovation, deep relationships with consumers and a digital advantage that fuels brand momentum, our proven playbook allows us to navigate volatility as we create value and drive long-term growth.”**

Matthew Friend, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "NIKE’s brand distinction and strong execution continue to create separation in the marketplace. We have made tremendous progress on inventory as we position Nike for sustainable and more profitable growth.”**

Third Quarter Income Statement Review

  • Revenues for NIKE, Inc. increased 14 percent to $12.4 billion compared to the prior year and were up 19 percent on a currency-neutral basis.
    • Revenues for the NIKE Brand were $11.8 billion, up 14 percent on a reported basis and up 19 percent on a currency-neutral basis, with double-digit growth in North America, EMEA and APLA. Greater China grew 1 percent on a currency-neutral basis despite a challenging December following the shift in the country’s COVID-19 policies. On a reported basis, revenues for Greater China declined 8 percent.
    • Revenues for Converse were $612 million, up 8 percent on a reported basis and up 12 percent on a currency-neutral basis, led by double-digit growth across all channels in North America, partially offset by declines in Asia.
  • Gross margin decreased 330 basis points to 43.3 percent, primarily due to higher markdowns to liquidate inventory; continued unfavorable changes in net foreign currency exchange rates; higher product input costs and elevated freight and logistics costs; partially offset by strategic pricing actions.
  • Selling and administrative expense increased 15 percent to $4.0 billion.
    • Demand creation expense was $0.9 billion, up 8 percent, primarily due to advertising and marketing.
    • Operating overhead expense increased 17 percent to $3.0 billion, primarily due to wage-related expenses and NIKE Direct variable costs.
  • The effective tax rate for the quarter was 16.0 percent and substantially consistent compared to 16.4 percent for the same period last year.
  • Net income was $1.2 billion, down 11 percent compared to prior year, and Diluted earnings per share was $0.79, decreasing 9 percent.

February 28, 2023 Balance Sheet Review

  • Inventories for NIKE, Inc. were $8.9 billion, up 16 percent compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by higher product input costs and elevated freight costs.
  • Cash and equivalents and short-term investments were $10.8 billion, down approximately $2.7 billion from last year, as cash provided by operations was more than offset by share repurchases, cash dividends and capital expenditures.

Shareholder Returns

NIKE continues to have a strong track record of investing to fuel growth and consistently increasing returns to shareholders, including 21 consecutive years of increasing dividend payouts. In the third quarter, NIKE returned approximately $2.0 billion to shareholders, including:

  • Dividends of $528 million, up 9 percent from the prior year.
  • Share repurchases of $1.5 billion, reflecting 12.9 million retired shares as part of the four-year, $18 billion program approved by the Board of Directors in June 2022. As of February 28, 2023, a total of 32.0 million shares have been repurchased under the program for a total of approximately $3.4 billion.

Conference Call

NIKE, Inc. management will host a conference call beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. PT on March 21, 2023, to review fiscal third quarter results. The conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet and can be accessed at http://investors.nike.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location through approximately 9:00 p.m. PT, April 11, 2023.

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit http://about.nike.com/en/newsroom and follow @NIKE.

*

 

See additional information in the accompanying Divisional Revenues table regarding this non-GAAP financial measure.

**

 

The marked paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NIKE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K.

NIKE, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED

%

NINE MONTHS ENDED

%

(In millions, except per share data)

2/28/2023

2/28/2022

Change

2/28/2023

2/28/2022

Change

Revenues

$

12,390

 

$

10,871

 

14

%

$

38,392

 

$

34,476

 

11

%

Cost of sales

 

7,019

 

 

5,804

 

21

%

 

21,695

 

 

18,500

 

17

%

Gross profit

 

5,371

 

 

5,067

 

6

%

 

16,697

 

 

15,976

 

5

%

Gross margin

 

43.3

%

 

46.6

%

 

 

43.5

%

 

46.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand creation expense

 

923

 

 

854

 

8

%

 

2,968

 

 

2,789

 

6

%

Operating overhead expense

 

3,036

 

 

2,584

 

17

%

 

9,035

 

 

7,980

 

13

%

Total selling and administrative expense

 

3,959

 

 

3,438

 

15

%

 

12,003

 

 

10,769

 

11

%

% of revenues

 

32.0

%

 

31.6

%

 

 

31.3

%

 

31.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense (income), net

 

(7

)

 

53

 

 

 

22

 

 

165

 

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(58

)

 

(94

)

 

 

(283

)

 

(235

)

 

Income before income taxes

 

1,477

 

 

1,670

 

-12

%

 

4,955

 

 

5,277

 

-6

%

Income tax expense

 

237

 

 

274

 

-14

%

 

916

 

 

670

 

37

%

Effective tax rate

 

16.0

%

 

16.4

%

 

 

18.5

%

 

12.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME

$

1,240

 

$

1,396

 

-11

%

$

4,039

 

$

4,607

 

-12

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.80

 

$

0.88

 

-9

%

$

2.59

 

$

2.91

 

-11

%

Diluted

$

0.79

 

$

0.87

 

-9

%

$

2.57

 

$

2.85

 

-10

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

1,543.8

 

 

1,579.0

 

 

 

1,556.7

 

 

1,581.1

 

 

Diluted

 

1,564.8

 

 

1,610.7

 

 

 

1,574.4

 

 

1,615.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.340

 

$

0.305

 

 

$

0.985

 

$

0.885

 

 

NIKE, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

February 28,

February 28,

% Change

(Dollars in millions)

2023

2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and equivalents

$

6,955

$

8,704

-20

%

Short-term investments

 

3,847

 

4,763

-19

%

Accounts receivable, net

 

4,513

 

3,827

18

%

Inventories

 

8,905

 

7,700

16

%

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

1,815

 

1,968

-8

%

Total current assets

 

26,035

 

26,962

-3

%

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

4,939

 

4,806

3

%

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

2,834

 

2,959

-4

%

Identifiable intangible assets, net

 

277

 

291

-5

%

Goodwill

 

281

 

284

-1

%

Deferred income taxes and other assets

 

3,928

 

3,275

20

%

TOTAL ASSETS

$

38,294

$

38,577

-1

%

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

$

500

$

 

Notes payable

 

14

 

 

Accounts payable

 

2,675

 

2,770

-3

%

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

435

 

455

-4

%

Accrued liabilities

 

5,594

 

5,391

4

%

Income taxes payable

 

330

 

202

63

%

Total current liabilities

 

9,548

 

8,818

8

%

Long-term debt

 

8,925

 

9,418

-5

%

Operating lease liabilities

 

2,692

 

2,784

-3

%

Deferred income taxes and other liabilities

 

2,598

 

2,748

-5

%

Redeemable preferred stock

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

14,531

 

14,809

-2

%

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

38,294

$

38,577

-1

%

NIKE, Inc.

DIVISIONAL REVENUES

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

% Change Excluding Currency Changes1

 

 

 

% Change Excluding Currency Changes1

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED

%

NINE MONTHS ENDED

%

(Dollars in millions)

2/28/2023

2/28/2022

Change

2/28/2023

2/28/2022

Change

North America

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Footwear

$

3,322

$

2,532

 

31

%

31

%

$

11,090

$

8,648

 

28

%

28

%

Apparel

 

1,419

 

1,207

 

18

%

18

%

 

4,598

 

4,117

 

12

%

12

%

Equipment

 

172

 

143

 

20

%

21

%

 

565

 

473

 

19

%

20

%

Total

 

4,913

 

3,882

 

27

%

27

%

 

16,253

 

13,238

 

23

%

23

%

Europe, Middle East & Africa

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Footwear

 

2,011

 

1,569

 

28

%

39

%

 

6,086

 

5,358

 

14

%

30

%

Apparel

 

1,094

 

1,083

 

1

%

10

%

 

3,528

 

3,444

 

2

%

18

%

Equipment

 

141

 

127

 

11

%

20

%

 

454

 

426

 

7

%

22

%

Total

 

3,246

 

2,779

 

17

%

26

%

 

10,068

 

9,228

 

9

%

25

%

Greater China

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Footwear

 

1,496

 

1,554

 

-4

%

5

%

 

4,099

 

4,238

 

-3

%

4

%

Apparel

 

461

 

548

 

-16

%

-8

%

 

1,228

 

1,588

 

-23

%

-17

%

Equipment

 

37

 

58

 

-36

%

-31

%

 

111

 

160

 

-31

%

-26

%

Total

 

1,994

 

2,160

 

-8

%

1

%

 

5,438

 

5,986

 

-9

%

-2

%

Asia Pacific & Latin America

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Footwear

 

1,141

 

1,005

 

14

%

20

%

 

3,313

 

2,914

 

14

%

24

%

Apparel

 

407

 

394

 

3

%

9

%

 

1,255

 

1,181

 

6

%

18

%

Equipment

 

53

 

62

 

-15

%

-12

%

 

167

 

178

 

-6

%

3

%

Total

 

1,601

 

1,461

 

10

%

15

%

 

4,735

 

4,273

 

11

%

22

%

Global Brand Divisions2

 

12

 

41

 

-71

%

-69

%

 

44

 

54

 

-19

%

-17

%

TOTAL NIKE BRAND

 

11,766

 

10,323

 

14

%

19

%

 

36,538

 

32,779

 

11

%

19

%

Converse

 

612

 

567

 

8

%

12

%

 

1,841

 

1,753

 

5

%

10

%

Corporate3

 

12

 

(19

)

 

 

 

13

 

(56

)

 

 

TOTAL NIKE, INC. REVENUES

$

12,390

$

10,871

 

14

%

19

%

$

38,392

$

34,476

 

11

%

19

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL NIKE BRAND

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Footwear

$

7,970

$

6,660

 

20

%

25

%

$

24,588

$

21,158

 

16

%

24

%

Apparel

 

3,381

 

3,232

 

5

%

10

%

 

10,609

 

10,330

 

3

%

10

%

Equipment

 

403

 

390

 

3

%

8

%

 

1,297

 

1,237

 

5

%

12

%

Global Brand Divisions2

 

12

 

41

 

-71

%

-69

%

 

44

 

54

 

-19

%

-17

%

TOTAL NIKE BRAND REVENUES

$

11,766

$

10,323

 

14

%

19

%

$

36,538

$

32,779

 

11

%

19

%

1 The percent change has been calculated using actual exchange rates in use during the comparative prior year period and is provided to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends by excluding the impact of translation arising from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure when evaluating the Company's performance, including when making financial and operating decisions. Additionally, management believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with additional financial information that should be considered when assessing the Company’s underlying business performance and trends. References to this measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

2 Global Brand Divisions revenues include NIKE Brand licensing and other miscellaneous revenues that are not part of a geographic operating segment.

3 Corporate revenues primarily consist of foreign currency hedge gains and losses related to revenues generated by entities within the NIKE Brand geographic operating segments and Converse, but managed through the Company’s central foreign exchange risk management program.

NIKE, Inc.

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES1

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED

%

NINE MONTHS ENDED

%

(Dollars in millions)

2/28/2023

2/28/2022

Change

2/28/2023

2/28/2022

Change

North America

$

1,190

 

$

967

 

23

%

$

4,064

 

$

3,636

 

12

%

Europe, Middle East & Africa

 

785

 

 

713

 

10

%

 

2,750

 

 

2,394

 

15

%

Greater China

 

702

 

 

784

 

-10

%

 

1,754

 

 

2,054

 

-15

%

Asia Pacific & Latin America

 

485

 

 

478

 

1

%

 

1,470

 

 

1,347

 

9

%

Global Brand Divisions2

 

(1,160

)

 

(975

)

-19

%

 

(3,573

)

 

(3,033

)

-18

%

TOTAL NIKE BRAND1

 

2,002

 

 

1,967

 

2

%

 

6,465

 

 

6,398

 

1

%

Converse

 

164

 

 

168

 

-2

%

 

526

 

 

504

 

4

%

Corporate3

 

(696

)

 

(412

)

-69

%

 

(2,014

)

 

(1,460

)

-38

%

TOTAL NIKE, INC. EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES1

 

1,470

 

 

1,723

 

-15

%

 

4,977

 

 

5,442

 

-9

%

EBIT margin1

 

11.9

%

 

15.8

%

 

 

13.0

%

 

15.8

%

 

Interest expense (income), net

 

(7

)

 

53

 

 

 

22

 

 

165

 

 

TOTAL NIKE, INC. INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

$

1,477

 

$

1,670

 

-12

%

$

4,955

 

$

5,277

 

-6

%

1 The Company evaluates the performance of individual operating segments based on earnings before interest and taxes (commonly referred to as "EBIT”), which represents Net income before Interest expense (income), net and Income tax expense. EBIT margin is calculated as EBIT divided by total NIKE, Inc. Revenues. Total NIKE Brand EBIT, Total NIKE, Inc. EBIT and EBIT margin are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating the Company's performance, including when making financial and operating decisions. Additionally, management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with additional information that should be considered when assessing the Company’s underlying business performance and trends. References to EBIT and EBIT margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

2 Global Brand Divisions primarily represent demand creation and operating overhead expense, including product creation and design expenses that are centrally managed for the NIKE Brand, as well as costs associated with NIKE Direct global digital operations and enterprise technology. Global Brand Divisions revenues include NIKE Brand licensing and other miscellaneous revenues that are not part of a geographic operating segment.

3 Corporate consists primarily of unallocated general and administrative expenses, including expenses associated with centrally managed departments; depreciation and amortization related to the Company’s corporate headquarters; unallocated insurance, benefit and compensation programs, including stock-based compensation; and certain foreign currency gains and losses, including certain hedge gains and losses.

 

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Analysen zu Nike Inc.mehr Analysen

11:52 Nike Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08:25 Nike Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:23 Nike Buy UBS AG
06:52 Nike Outperform Credit Suisse Group
17.03.23 Nike Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nike Inc (B) Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs -B- 4 200,00 2,78% Nike Inc (B) Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs -B-
Nike Inc. 116,08 -0,74% Nike Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zurückhaltung vor Fed-Entscheid: ATX stabil -- DAX leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen deutlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch kaum bewegt. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert in der Gewinnzone. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Mittwoch aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen