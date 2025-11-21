NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
21.11.2025 11:06:00
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Downplays AI Bubble Concerns: This Is "Very Different"
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just delivered another blockbuster quarter, and the stock rose about 5% in after-hours trading after its latest results eased some market jitters about a potential AI (artificial intelligence) bubble. On the earnings call, CEO Jensen Huang tackled those worries directly, arguing that big spending in the space is far from a speculative spike, and that demand is rooted in real infrastructure change.The CEO's comments carry weight with investors. After all, the chip designer sits at the center of today's artificial intelligence boom, supplying accelerated-computing platforms for data centers and AI applications.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
