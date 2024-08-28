28.08.2024 22:28:19

NVIDIA Corporation Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $16.599 billion, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $6.188 billion, or $0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $16.952 billion or $0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 122.4% to $30.040 billion from $13.507 billion last year.

NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $16.599 Bln. vs. $6.188 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.67 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $30.040 Bln vs. $13.507 Bln last year.

