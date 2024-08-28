|
28.08.2024 22:28:19
NVIDIA Corporation Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $16.599 billion, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $6.188 billion, or $0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $16.952 billion or $0.68 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 122.4% to $30.040 billion from $13.507 billion last year.
NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $16.599 Bln. vs. $6.188 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.67 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $30.040 Bln vs. $13.507 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
20:05
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
20:05
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 klettert (finanzen.at)
|
20:05
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
18:10
|MÄRKTE USA/Börsen mit Aufschlägen - Nvidia geben deutlich nach (Dow Jones)
|
18:02
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Mittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 mittags mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
16:46
|AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2: Nvidia-Kurs rutscht ab - Wachstumstempo im Blick (dpa-AFX)