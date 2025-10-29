Aktie
WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
|
29.10.2025 17:44:22
Nvidia Hits $5 Trillion, Cementing Its Role as the Architect of the AI Age
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just become the first company in history to reach a $5 trillion market capitalization. News that the artificial intelligence (AI) hardware leader is teaming up with Oracle to create an AI supercomputer for the U.S. Department of Energy has provided another valuation boost for the company and helped push it past the valuation milestone.Nvidia's market cap has also gotten a big boost recently thanks to comments from President Donald Trump and administration officials suggesting that the U.S. and China could be on the verge of reaching a trade agreement. If a trade deal between the competing world powers were to materialize, it could be a major positive catalyst for Nvidia. A de-escalation of tensions between the two countries could help take some key geopolitical risks off the table for Nvidia. It could also allow the AI hardware leader to reestablish its business in the Chinese market and tap back into potentially massive growth opportunities there.As it stands right now, everything seems to be falling bullishly into place for the AI pioneer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!