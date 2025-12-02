NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
02.12.2025 16:38:00
Nvidia Just Delivered Another Blowout Quarter. Is the Stock Still a Buy?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continues to impress last month with its growing sales and earnings. The artificial intelligence (AI) bellwether blew past expectations yet again, with management predicting an even better current quarter than analysts are forecasting. Yet Nvidia stock is currently trading about 13% below recent highs.Several factors have led investors to sell shares of the AI leader over the last month. Now that its latest results are in, though, it appears that the stock decline could be a gift for those who want to participate in the growing AI sector.Here's why fears of an AI bubble look to be overstated.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
