03.12.2025 11:02:00

Nvidia Just Piled $2 Billion Into This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Designer. Should Investors Follow Suit?

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution just turned three, marked by the release of ChatGPT on Nov. 30, 2022. This sparked a paradigm shift in technology and sent us hurdling toward the future. As the pioneer of the graphics processing units (GPUs) that underpin the technology, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become a bellwether for the AI industry. Each of the company's moves is scrutinized by investors looking for an edge.Since the dawn of AI, Nvidia has given investors plenty to consider, investing billions of dollars into six AI-centric companies, as well as making sizable deals with several others.Just this week, the company announced another strategic investment, this time in Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS), one of the leaders in chip design. Let's take a look at Nvidia's latest move and whether investors should follow suit.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
