NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
03.12.2025 11:02:00
Nvidia Just Piled $2 Billion Into This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Designer. Should Investors Follow Suit?
The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution just turned three, marked by the release of ChatGPT on Nov. 30, 2022. This sparked a paradigm shift in technology and sent us hurdling toward the future. As the pioneer of the graphics processing units (GPUs) that underpin the technology, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become a bellwether for the AI industry. Each of the company's moves is scrutinized by investors looking for an edge.Since the dawn of AI, Nvidia has given investors plenty to consider, investing billions of dollars into six AI-centric companies, as well as making sizable deals with several others.Just this week, the company announced another strategic investment, this time in Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS), one of the leaders in chip design. Let's take a look at Nvidia's latest move and whether investors should follow suit.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
18:02
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones fester (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500-Anleger greifen am Mittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Mittwochshandels freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 gibt zum Start des Mittwochshandels nach (finanzen.at)
|
02.12.25
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones beendet die Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
02.12.25
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende im Aufwind (finanzen.at)