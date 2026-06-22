NVIDIA Launches Halos Safety Platform To Accelerate Deployment Of Autonomous Robots

(RTTNews) - Monday, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) announced the launch of Halos for Robotics, a first full-stack, comprehensive safety system for robotics and physical AI that unifies AI compute and safety.

The platform combines AI computing, software, sensors, safety applications, and inspection tools into a unified safety architecture.

"With NVIDIA Halos for Robotics, developers and system builders can harness NVIDIA's proven autonomous vehicle safety foundation to develop safer robots faster and bring them into industrial operations alongside workers with greater confidence," said Deepu Talla, vice president of robotics and edge AI at NVIDIA.

The company added that humanoid robotics company Agility is the first to adopt the system, using it in robots deployed at factories, warehouses, and logistics facilities for customers such as Amazon, GXO, Schaeffler, and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada.

NVIDIA said Halos will help developers build safer autonomous robots and accelerate their deployment in industrial environments. The platform is now available in early access for registered developers, with parts of the system also released as open-source software on GitHub.

Currently, NVDA is trading at $213.31, up 1.22 percent on the Nasdaq.