Nvidia Stock in an AI Bubble? The AI Giant's Fantastic Q3 Results and Guidance Should Put That Concern to Rest
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are up 4.5% in Wednesday's after-hours trading as of 5:57 p.m. ET, following the artificial intelligence (AI) tech leader's release of its report for its third quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Oct. 26, 2025).Investors' positive reaction is attributable to Q3 revenue and adjusted earnings per share both beating Wall Street's estimates, and Q4 guidance for both the top and bottom lines also coming in higher than analysts had expected. The strong guidance was probably the most significant catalyst for Nvidia stock's upward move. It's an indication that the outlook for the AI market in general remains robust.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
