Onsemi Authorizes $6 Bln Share Repurchase Program Over Three Years

(RTTNews) - onsemi (ON) announced that its Board has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $6 billion over the next three years. The new share repurchase program will launch on January 1, 2026 after the previous $3 billion authorization expires on December 31, 2025.

Under the prior authorization, onsemi has repurchased $2.1 billion of its common stock over the last three years, in particular spending approximately 100% of the company's free cash flow in 2025 for share repurchase.

Under the new share repurchase program, onsemi may repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions or by other means. The authorization expires on December 31, 2028, may be suspended or discontinued at any time and does not obligate the company to acquire any amount of its common stock.