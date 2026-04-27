Impact Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0RA7S / ISIN: GB00B3DFYL18
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27.04.2026 18:24:41
OpenAI and Microsoft Just Revamped Their Longstanding Partnership. Will This Impact Microsoft's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Moat?
OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently announced that they have revised their partnership, dictating how the two conduct business with one another. Since 2019, Microsoft has invested over $13 billion in OpenAI, and the two have had a special partnership that includes Microsoft serving as OpenAI's main cloud partner, with exclusive access to OpenAI's models and products, and a revenue-sharing arrangement between the two companies.While Microsoft and OpenAI will continue to have a strong partnership, many provisions of the original agreement are changing. Will this impact Microsoft's artificial intelligence moat?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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