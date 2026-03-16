Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
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16.03.2026 19:07:00
Oscars? Disney Doesn't Need No Stinkin' Oscar.
The 98th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night was humbling for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). The entertainment giant won just a single Oscar among the 22 that were presented during the televised event. The one prize it did win wasn't even in one of the major categories. Its lone victory came in the visual effects category for Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third film in that blockbuster franchise.Adding insult to injury, the show aired on Disney's own ABC network. It had to watch presenters hand half of the 22 Oscars to rival Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), led by the critical success of One Battle After Another and Sinners. Even Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) -- yes, Netflix -- walked away with seven times the hardware that Disney scored.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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