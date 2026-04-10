Partners Group provides interim business update

Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, today provides an extraordinary interim business update on its fundraising and investment activities for the first quarter of 2026.

David Layton, Chief Executive Officer, Partners Group, states: "During periods of market dislocation, Partners Group has a precedent of providing disclosures beyond the regular reporting cycle, such as in the early phase of the COVID-19 crisis. We have therefore decided to provide this interim update to the market to offer transparency around our activities. We are confident that Partners Group is well-positioned to successfully navigate the current complex environment on behalf of the firm's clients and shareholders."

In the first quarter of 2026, Partners Group continued to see positive fundraising momentum. New client demand totaled USD 8.3 billion across all private markets asset classes and client strategies. USD 5.0 billion of new commitments came from bespoke solutions, while traditional programs contributed USD 3.3 billion. Institutional investors[1], which represent over 80% of Partners Group's client base, drove more than 80% of inflows across mandates, evergreens, and traditional programs. Private wealth investors, representing less than 20% of the client base, also supported the growth of evergreen strategies, which overall saw USD 2.5 billion in new client commitments and USD 0.8 billion in net inflows.

Breakdown of new client demand as of Q1 2026 (in USD billion)

Q1 2026 FY 2025 Mandates 2.5 9.4 Evergreens 2.5 9.4 Traditional programs 3.3 7.5 Total 8.3 26.2

Partners Group returned USD 5.7 billion in liquidity to its clients, primarily through realizations across private equity and infrastructure investments. On the deployment side, after a strong investment year in 2025, the firm maintained a disciplined approach in the first quarter, investing USD 2.8 billion across its client portfolios while delaying certain opportunities given elevated market volatility.

Outlook

For the full year 2026, Partners Group reconfirms expected gross new client demand of between USD 26 to 32 billion despite the complex environment. The firm bases its guidance on the large and visible pipeline of fundraising opportunities across its three principal offerings: mandates, evergreens, and traditional closed-ended private markets programs. Full-year estimates for tail-down effects from more mature closed-ended investment programs are also reconfirmed at USD -10 to -13 billion, mainly due to the tail-downs of certain funds shifting from late 2025 to early 2026.