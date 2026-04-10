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10.04.2026 18:00:17

Partners Group provides interim business update

Partners Group / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Partners Group provides interim business update

10-Apr-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 10 April 2026 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules (LR)

<div> <p><span><span><span>Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, today provides an extraordinary interim business update on its fundraising and investment activities for the first quarter of 2026.</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_3 --></p> <p><span><span><span>David Layton, Chief Executive Officer, Partners Group, states: <em>"During periods of market dislocation, <a href="/aktien/partners_group-aktie">Partners Group</a> has a precedent of providing disclosures beyond the regular reporting cycle, such as in the early phase of the COVID-19 crisis. We have therefore decided to provide this interim update to the market to offer transparency around our activities. We are confident that Partners Group is well-positioned to successfully navigate the current complex environment on behalf of the firm's clients and shareholders."</em></span></span></span> <div class="ad-wrapper-aut-sidebar"> <div id="adnz_m_rectangle_2"></div> </div> </p> <p><span><span><span>In the first quarter of 2026, Partners Group continued to see positive fundraising momentum. New client demand totaled USD 8.3 billion across all private markets asset classes and client strategies. USD 5.0 billion of new commitments came from bespoke solutions, while traditional programs contributed USD 3.3 billion. Institutional investors</span></span><span><span><sup>[1]</sup></span></span><span><span>, which represent over 80% of Partners Group's client base, drove more than 80% of inflows across mandates, evergreens, and traditional programs. Private wealth investors, representing less than 20% of the client base, also supported the growth of evergreen strategies, which overall saw USD 2.5 billion in new client commitments and USD 0.8 billion in net inflows.</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_5 --></p> <p><span><span><span><strong>Breakdown of new client demand as of Q1 2026 </strong>(in USD billion)</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_6 --></p> <table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p> <!-- sh_cad_7 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span><span><strong>Q1 2026</strong></span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_8 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span><span><strong>FY 2025</strong></span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_9 --></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span><span>Mandates</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_10 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span><span>2.5</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <!-- sh_cad_11 --><p><span><span><span>9.4</span></span></span></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top;"> <!-- sh_cad_12 --><p><span><span><span>Evergreens</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <!-- sh_cad_13 --><p><span><span><span>2.5</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span><span>9.4</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_14 --></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span><span>Traditional programs</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_15 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span><span>3.3</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <!-- sh_cad_16 --><p><span><span><span>7.5</span></span></span></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top;"> <!-- sh_cad_17 --><p><span><span><span><strong>Total</strong></span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <!-- sh_cad_18 --><p><span><span><span>8.3</span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span><span>26.2</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_19 --></p> </td> </tr></tbody></table><p> </p> <p><span><span><span>Partners Group returned USD 5.7 billion in liquidity to its clients, primarily through realizations across private equity and infrastructure investments. On the deployment side, after a strong investment year in 2025, the firm maintained a disciplined approach in the first quarter, investing USD 2.8 billion across its client portfolios while delaying certain opportunities given elevated market volatility.</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_20 --></p> <p><span><span><span><em><strong>Outlook</strong></em></span></span></span></p> <p><span><span><span>For the full year 2026, Partners Group reconfirms expected gross new client demand of between USD 26 to 32 billion despite the complex environment. The firm bases its guidance on the large and visible pipeline of fundraising opportunities across its three principal offerings: mandates, evergreens, and traditional closed-ended private markets programs. Full-year estimates for tail-down effects from more mature closed-ended investment programs are also reconfirmed at USD -10 to -13 billion, mainly due to the tail-downs of certain funds shifting from late 2025 to early 2026.</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_21 --></p> <p> </p> </div> <div id="_ftn1"> <p><span><span><span><sup>[1]</sup> Institutional investors include corporates, endowments and foundations, corporate and public pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, banks and institutionalized family offices.</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_22 --></p> </div> <div id="_ftn2"> <p><span><span><span><sup>[2]</sup> Assets under management as of 31 December 2025.</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_23 --></p> </div> </div><div markup="footer"><p><span><span><span><span><strong>About Partners Group</strong></span><br/> Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2'000 professionals and USD 185 billion in assets under management.</span><span><sup>[2]</sup></span></span><span><span> The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, and royalties. With its heritage in Switzerland and its primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to build businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit</span> <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bbafd8d2153972fc7bd83a87f16cccfc&application_id=2306710&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;"><u>www.partnersgroup.com</u></a> <span>or follow us on</span> <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8dc135a5f4ca5270b9d2e36b386d6614&application_id=2306710&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;"><u>LinkedIn</u></a><span>.</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_24 --></p> <p><span><span><span><strong>Shareholder relations contact</strong></span></span><br/><span><span>Dr. Adrien-Paul Lambillon<br/> Phone: +44 207 575 2590</span></span></span><br/><span><span><span>Email:</span><span> </span><a href="mailto:adrien-paul.lambillon@partnersgroup.com" style="text-decoration: underline;">adrien-paul.lambillon@partnersgroup.com</a><span> </span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_25 --></p> <p><span><span><span><strong>Media relations contact</strong><br/> Alec Zimmermann<br/> Phone: +41 41 784 69 68<br/> Email:</span><span> </span></span><a href="mailto:alec.zimmermann@partnersgroup.com" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span><u>alec.zimmermann@partnersgroup.com</u></span></a></span><!-- sh_cad_26 --></p> </div></div> <br/><hr/>End of Inside Information<hr/></td> </tr></table><table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Language:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">English</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Company:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">Partners Group</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">Zugerstrasse 57</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">6341 Baar</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">Switzerland</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Phone:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">+41 41 784 60 00</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Fax:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">+ 41 41 784 60 01</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">E-mail:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Internet:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">ISIN:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">CH0024608827</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Valor:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">2460882 </td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">Listed:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">SIX Swiss Exchange</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">EQS News ID:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">2306710</td> </tr></table><br/><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"/> </tr></table><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"> </td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">End of Announcement</td> <td align="left" valign="top">EQS News Service</td> </tr></table><table border="0" width="600" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td> <hr/></td> </tr></table><!-- sh_cad_27 --><p> 2306710  10-Apr-2026 CET/CEST </p> <img src="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2306710&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a" alt="" width="0" height="0" border="0"/> </div> <div class="col-md-12 col-xs-12 blue-link"> <div> <a href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" style="float: left; padding-right: 26px;"> <img src="https://images.finanzen.at/images/unsortiert/wertpapierdepot-absichern-aktienchart-boerse-750493204-260.jpg"> </a> <div class="clear"></div> <strong> <a class="news_title" href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener"> Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien! 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