Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
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19.03.2026 20:30:00
Pfizer vs Moderna: Which Pharma Stock Has More Upside?
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were both leaders in the coronavirus vaccine market. However, as sales of these products have declined significantly in recent years -- due to the pandemic receding and more stringent regulatory oversight regarding who is eligible for the vaccine -- both companies have delivered unimpressive financial results. Pfizer and Moderna are diligently working to launch new products and turn things around. And if their strategies pan out, they could produce strong returns from here on out. But which one has more upside? Image source: Getty Images.Pfizer is by far the larger and better-established drugmaker. With a market cap of $156 billion, the pharmaceutical leader boasts a deep product portfolio across several therapeutic areas. Even with a slowdown in covid-related sales, Pfizer generates over $60 billion in annual revenue. It also has a deep pipeline that should make meaningful progress this year and the next, even as the company encounters patent cliffs in the coming years, including that of its anticoagulant, Eliquis. Even though pipeline and regulatory progress could jolt the stock, larger drugmakers are less likely to experience significant price swings amid ongoing clinical developments. That's why Moderna may have more upside. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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