Phillips 66 Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWQU / ISIN: US7185461040
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19.11.2026 18:03:24
Phillips 66 Expands Arkestro Procurement Platform After Initial Success
(RTTNews) - Phillips 66 (PSX), an integrated downstream energy provider, has formalized a long-term partnership with predictive procurement platform provider Arkestro to expand its use of the company's technology across its enterprise.
The move follows an initial deployment that processed approximately $96 million in procurement spend and identified savings while reducing average procurement cycle times.
Since launching the program in June, Phillips 66 category managers and buyers have used the platform across refining, midstream and lubricants operations, including services. The deployment generated more than 32,000 supplier quotes across capital projects, indirect spend and complex services, with some procurement events completed in fewer than three business days.
The companies said the initial deployment demonstrated how predictive procurement could help teams use internal data to accelerate sourcing and improve supplier competition. Every awarded event included multiple rounds of supplier competition.
Under the expanded partnership, Arkestro's platform will be made available across Phillips 66's entire procurement organization, extending its use to strategic sourcing and capital procurement.
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