Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
27.11.2025 10:50:00
Prediction: 2 AI Stocks Will Be Worth More Than Nvidia and Palantir Technologies Combined by 2030 (Hint: Not Apple)
Over the past year, Nvidia shares have advanced 33%, bringing its market value to $4.3 trillion. Meanwhile, Palantir Technologies shares has advanced 155%, bringing its market value to $395 billion. In aggregate, the companies are worth about $4.7 trillion.Apple could certainly surpass that figure within five years, but I also have confidence in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Here's what that implies for shareholders:Here's why I have confidence in those predictions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
