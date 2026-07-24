Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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24.07.2026 13:10:00
Prediction: Aug. 6 Will Be a Decisive Day for SpaceX
All eyes have been on Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) over the past few months -- from the moment the company announced that it would go public at a trillion-dollar valuation to the stock's early and most recent trading. It's been a rollercoaster ride. SpaceX jumped more than 60% from its offer price of $135 to a high on June 16, then in recent days stumbled, even falling well below $135. Investors have been enthusiastic about SpaceX's big goals and progress to get there, but at the same time, they've worried about the company's capital expenditures, which last year exceeded revenue and drove SpaceX to a net loss. We'll get a close look at the latest here when SpaceX reports earnings on Aug. 4. But Aug. 6 actually may be an even bigger day for the stock. In fact, my prediction is that it may be a decisive day for SpaceX. Let's find out why. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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